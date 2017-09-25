Record-breaking warmth continues

Our record high temperature has been broken again today! The record to beat at Westover was 88 set in 2007 and many in the lower valley were back in the lower 90s.

High pressure remains in control this evening, which will cause skies to clear back out and winds to remain light. We will see temps fall back into the 60s overnight with a very muggy feel to the air and developing fog through dawn. Tuesday will be another very warm and humid day with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 and dew points well into the 60s. We should see a few more clouds during the day, but there won’t be much of a breeze for relief.

Wednesday will be another very warm and humid day with high temps in the upper 80s at least, but a cold front is on the way. This front will help to be a buffer for Maria, keeping it well to our south and east and will also provide a pattern shift-bringing an end to the big heat. As the front enters western Mass Wednesday evening, a few showers or a thunderstorm are possible, but very little rain is expected. We will cool into the 60s Wednesday night and highs Thursday get back to the upper 70s.

Hurricane Maria should weaken to a tropical storm by Tuesday evening and take a close pass by the Outer Banks of North Carolina Wednesday. The cold front moving to the coast will help kick Maria out to sea. Much cooler, drier air will build across New England Thursday and high temperatures will fall to the 60s by Friday. A trough of low pressure will keep temps cool through Saturday with a few showers possible, then temperatures will moderate Sunday and Monday.

