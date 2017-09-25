Attendance at the Big E wasn’t the only record broken this weekend

The Big E set an attendance record on the same weekend western Mass saw record breaking heat.

Safety personnel tell Western Mass News that’s exactly why they’ve been taking so many medical transports as well.

West Springfield Fire Chief, Bill Flaherty, said there were at least 32 medical calls to the fairgrounds on Sunday.

“Most of them were for people passing out,” Flaherty said.

Saturday was even worse, with 61 medical calls. And with heat like this, Flaherty recommends a few things to stay cool.

“Wearing light-colored clothing, when you come to the fair dress for it,” Flaherty said. “The big thing is, stay hydrated.”

On warm days like Sunday, officials also encourage people to take a break in a shaded area or in an air-conditioned building such as the Better Living Center, Young Building or the Storrowton Meeting House.

“I’ve never been there when it’s been this hot out,” Melissa Landi, from Rhode Island, said. “I usually bring a sweater with me for the Big E!”

With warm temps on tap for Monday, Big E officials are gearing up.

“We’re going to talk about misting stations here at the grounds for tomorrow, since tomorrow is supposed to be hotter and more humid,” Flaherty said.

Officials aren’t expecting crowds as big as this past weekend for Monday, but because of the summer-like forecast they want to do what they can to prevent any medical transports.

