Premiere week

It's a big week for primetime television!
Several new shows will have their premiere episodes and many of your favorites are returning to the airwaves.
Here's a look at what's coming up tonight on ABC40, FOX 6, and CBS 3:
8:00 PM
ABC40 - Dancing with the Stars
CBS 3 - The Big Bang Theory (season premiere)
FOX 6 - So You Think You Can Dance
8:30 PM
CBS 3 - Young Sheldon (series premiere)
9:00 PM
CBS 3 - Kevin Can Wait (season premiere)
9:30 PM
CBS 3 - Me, Myself, and I (series premiere)
10:00 PM
ABC40 - The Good Doctor (series premiere)
CBS 3 - Scorpion (season premiere)
11:00 PM
