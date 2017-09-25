Premiere week

It's a big week for primetime television!

Several new shows will have their premiere episodes and many of your favorites are returning to the airwaves.

Here's a look at what's coming up tonight on ABC40, FOX 6, and CBS 3:

8:00 PM

ABC40 - Dancing with the Stars

CBS 3 - The Big Bang Theory (season premiere)

FOX 6 - So You Think You Can Dance

8:30 PM

CBS 3 - Young Sheldon (series premiere)

9:00 PM

CBS 3 - Kevin Can Wait (season premiere)

9:30 PM

CBS 3 - Me, Myself, and I (series premiere)

10:00 PM

ABC40 - The Good Doctor (series premiere)

CBS 3 - Scorpion (season premiere)

11:00 PM

