Premiere week

It's a big week for primetime television!  

Several new shows will have their premiere episodes and many of your favorites are returning to the airwaves.

Here's a look at what's coming up tonight on ABC40, FOX 6, and CBS 3:

8:00 PM

ABC40 - Dancing with the Stars

CBS 3 - The Big Bang Theory (season premiere)

FOX 6 - So You Think You Can Dance

8:30 PM

CBS 3 - Young Sheldon (series premiere)

9:00 PM

CBS 3 - Kevin Can Wait (season premiere)

9:30 PM

CBS 3 - Me, Myself, and I (series premiere)

10:00 PM

ABC40 - The Good Doctor (series premiere)

CBS 3 - Scorpion (season premiere)

11:00 PM

Be sure to tune in to Western Mass News Eleven@11 each weeknight on ABC40 and CBS 3 for your chance to win a $250 gift card from Big Y World Class Markets.

> For more information and complete rules, click here.

