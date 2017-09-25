Massachusetts gas prices on the decline

BOSTON (AP) - A month after gasoline prices soared after Hurricane Harvey struck Texas, the cost of gas in Massachusetts is trickling down.

AAA Northeast reports Monday that the average price of self-serve, regular in Massachusetts has dropped 3 cents in the past week to $2.62 per gallon.

That's still a nickel higher than the national average and 54 cents higher per gallon than the in-state price one year ago.

AAA found self-serve, regular selling in Massachusetts for as low as $2.41 per gallon and as high as $2.79.

AAA says as Gulf Coast refining and delivery systems get back to normal operations and demand drops in the fall, prices will likely continue to be less expensive.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.