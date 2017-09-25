Springfield Police seek person of interest in August shooting

Investigators are looking for a person of interest in a shooting that took place late last month.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said the shooting occurred in the early morning hours of Friday, August 25.

"This person of interest was seen at Carregan’s Lounge on Avon Place that morning," Walsh added.

Anyone with information is asked to call Springfield Police at (413) 787-6355 or 'Text-A-Tip' to CRIMES (274637) and in the message, type SOLVE and your tip.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.