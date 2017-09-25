Police: 6 puppies thrown in river and left for dead

UXBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) - Police are searching for the person who tied up six puppies in a grain bag and threw them in a Massachusetts river.

Uxbridge police say a kayaker found the puppies in the Blackstone River on Sunday. An animal control officer responded to the scene and took possession of the dogs.

Police say they expect all of the puppies to survive.

Officers are now working to find the person responsible for what they call a "heinous act."

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.