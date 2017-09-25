Local VFW leader reacts to player protests during National Anthem

This past weekend, the protests during the National Anthem at NFL games hit a high point with roughly 25 teams having players take part in demonstrations.

One town's veteran leadership is speaking out, not against the right to protest, but the time and place they are happening.

It was a weekend like no other in the National Football League.

"We have a great country, we have great people representing our country, especially our soldiers, our first responders, and they should be treated with respect, and when you get on your knee and you don't respect the American flag or the anthem, that's not being treated with respect," said President Donald Trump.

Instead of stories recapping games and great plays, the NFL shield is now marred in yet another controversy: National Anthem protests.

"Stand on our side as a service member and see how we feel of the flag and our country, then they can probably get a better understanding of why we're so upset with the protest," said Eric Segundo, state commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Massachusetts.

Segundo told Western Mass News that his offices have been receiving calls and messages non-stop regarding this issue.

"I've been fielding phone calls all day, a lot of people upset," Segundo explained.

Segundo told Western Mass News that he doesn't take issue with the players right to protest, but where he does have a problem is the player's choice of when and where they choose to do so.

"They've earned that right to protest. It's a free country, free speech. To do it during the National Anthem and the flag of our country, I think that is where the bad taste in our mouths are," Segundo added.

Especially on days like this past Sunday, which is nationally recognized as Gold Star Mother's Day in the United States.

"To do it yesterday, on Gold Star Mothers Recognition Day. This is a day we're supposed to recognize the our Gold Star mothers who lost a child to war. It was just bad timing. It was a bad day to do it," Segundo noted.

Segundo said that the solution to all of this may be found in Pittsburgh, where the entire Steelers team, minus former Army Ranger Alejandro Villanueva, remained in the locker room during the anthem.

"Some chose to stay in their locker rooms, ya know I respect them for doing that. Don't come out. [Don't make it a spectacle?] Don't make it a spectacle, that in itself was a protest. They stand unified. That in itself can mean something," Segundo said.

The VFW's commander, Keith Harman, has released a statement condemning these protests, saying in part: "There is a time and place for civil debate, and wearing team jerseys and using sporting events to disrespect our country doesn't wash with millions of military veterans who have and continue to wear real uniforms on real battlefields around the globe."

