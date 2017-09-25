How to get stink bugs out of your home

Frustrations are boiling over for some homeowners out there after finding stink bugs in their home.

Despite the oddly warm temperatures, these stink bugs are looking for a place to slumber this fall and winter and experts said that with a little effort, you can get these pests out of your home for the season.

Ready or not, here they come. Stink bugs are back with a vengeance, ready to find a place to stay with the cold temperatures on the way.

If you haven't heard of them before, the brown marmorated stink bug made its way to the mid-Atlantic over the last few decades and has slowly worked its way north.

"It's a green to brownish colored bug. It's almost diamond shaped if you will, a flatback, very hardy insect," said Bob Russell with American Pest Solutions.

It's best not to squash these stinkers. They have that name for a reason, releasing a rather disgusting stench when threatened or on occasion, if you simply try to grab them.

"You can kind of relate it to fruits and vegetables that are fermenting or going bad," Russell added.

Tese bugs can do a number on crops, but will also be very persistent, finding small cracks or openings to get inside, whatever the cost.

"Air conditioners that aren't sealed well, windows, older windows, windows you're not aware that aren't pushed all the way closed," Russell explained.

Russell has already seen a few in his home and told Western Mass News he expects a major migration in the next two to three weeks. They can often migrate in the hundreds.

Connecticut residents are already seeing the effects, as stink bugs feed on their fruits and vegetables or hang on their screens and windows, hoping to squeeze through.

"You'll get that 75-80 degree day around the middle of October and that is when they really tend to move and try to attach to homes," Russell noted.

So if you can't squash them, what are your options? Russell said that you can try general insecticides, but because of that hard shell, it may not be as effective.

You can always hire a professional to make a full sweep of the home, but for the 'do it yourself' residents out there, you can try the 'turkey pan method'.

Simply grab an aluminum foil pan, like the ones used by many for their Thanksgiving turkeys. fill it up with warm water and dish soap, mix that soap, add a light over the top to attract them, and let it sit for 12 hours. You may be surprised at the results.

