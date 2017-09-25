Family of Springfield hit-and-run victim speaks out

A sixth grader is dead following a hit and run crash Sunday night in Springfield.

The family of a child hit and killed by a car Sunday night is speaking out

"This should've not happened. He was good to everybody," said Millie Burgos.

A Springfield family in mourning today following the loss of 12-year-old Nathaniel Acevedo.

Everyone called him 'Nene' including his grandmother, Millie Burgos.

"I was working when this happened, but this should have not happened. He asked me to bring him some Oreo cookies. At 7:30, he called me and said 'Mommy, are you coming home?' I said yeah, i was bringing him some Oreo cookies and he was home, he was home," Burgos added.

It was around that time when, according to Springfield Police, Nathaniel was struck by a car while crossing the street with friends outside his home.

Another boy was hit and is expected to be okay.

The car was allegedly driven by 35-year-old Joshua cutler of Springfield, who police said allegedly fled the scene and was arrested 30 minutes later at his home.

Police found three empty heroin packets in his car.

"Officers noted that his eyes were bloodshot, glossy, and he was sweating profusely. He had large pupils. They didn't suspect alcohol intoxication, but possible narcotic intoxication," said prosecutors in court on Monday.

Cutler, who has a history of both drugs and driving charges, voluntarily gave both blood and urine samples.

For last night's crash, Cutler is being held on $35,000 bail for one charge of leaving the scene of an accident and faces up to 10 years.

Now, a family is left to grieve.

"He loved basketball. He was a kid full of life and I can just not wrap my head around this. It's a tremendous loss and I just want justice," said Madeline Miranda.

Angelic Acevedo, the victim's sister, added "I can't believe this is happening."

Family members gathered Monday at Nathaniel's home - the scene of the accident - on Breckwood Boulevard.

Springfield Public Schools spokesperson Azell Cavaan told Western Mass News:

"Our hearts and prayers are with Nathaniel’s family during this unimaginable, difficult time. Nathaniel was a member of the Duggan family with many friends and he was loved by students and staff. The school has been in close contact with the family and has made counseling services available to students."

Everyone who knew Nathaniel told Western Mass News that he loved to play basketball and he lit up every room.

