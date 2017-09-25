Big E working to keep fair-goers cool during hot weather

It was a record breaking weekend for The Big E in West Springfield and another one for the history books today.

Attendance records at The Big E are now shattered, thanks to a banner weekend. The heat, also set records yesterday and again today, creating challenges for fair-goers and West Springfield Fire and Rescue.

One of two cooling stations was one of the most popular spots on The Big E fairgrounds on Monday.

"We just found this little water spritz thing over here. She's enjoying it...trying to stay in the shade as much as possible," said Frank Rivera of Newington, CT.

Two of these cooling stations are now in place.

"It's a mister that people can walk through and was brought to us by MEMA, the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency," said Noreen Tassinari with the Eastern States Exposition.

These are a first at The Big E. It was a decision made after another first on Saturday.

"Saturday was the all-time single day attendance record in the 101 year old history of the Eastern States Exposition," Tassinari added.

A record 171,897 people passed through the gates on Saturday.

West Springfield Fire Chief William Flaherty said that many of those fair-goers did not prepare for the heat. Crews responded to 61 medical calls Saturday, 48 on Sunday, and the list was growing today.

"A lot of them were heat related. They were dehydrated, people weren't getting any fluids. Of course, there's so many people here too. They're walking on the pavement. All the heat is radiating up and they don't come dressed for the day either, a lot wearing pants and sweatshirts and long sleeve shirts," Flaherty noted.

Flaherty told Western Mass News that it's simple: people need to remember to drink water, find a shady spot every once in a while, and dress appropriately.

However, if fair-goers run into trouble, "we put extra EMS units out there, place them out strategically around the grounds. We have four units out there that are actually responding to the medical calls, either bringing them back to first aid or getting them to shady spots if they refuse treatment out there," Flaherty noted.

Several air conditioned cooling centers are now open like the Better Living Center, the Young Building, and the Storrowton Meeting House.

In the meantime, the misting stations have become such a hit in such a short amount of time, The Big E plans to purchase a few for next year.

