School officials work to ensure athlete safety in summer-like heat

The first Monday of fall feels a bit more like summer and because of that, school districts are making changes to keep student athletes safe.

If you've been outside today, you know it's a hot one where you can break a sweat just by standing, so imagine what it's like to be running after a soccer ball or in football pads in this heat.

As a result, the athletic director at Agawam High said that they are going to make some changes for games and practices this afternoon to keep everyone cool.

As the sun beats down on the turf at Agawam High, those in charge of the athletic program are taking some necessary precautions.

"He will take a look at the weather and take measurements with a electronic swing psychrometer," said David Stratton, Agawam High School's athletic director.

The fields were quiet when we stopped by with J-V football at East Longmeadow today, but before 5 p.m., the women's soccer team will take to the pitch with some modifications.

"We will break the game into quarters and that tends to work well you're talking 20 minutes in activity and of course, they are subbing kids in and out," Stratton noted.

There are by-laws and guidelines in place for athletic directors to follow in western Massachusetts that are in the best interest of keeping student athletes safe.

As for practices, Stratton said that coaches will be keeping an extra close eye on the athletes.

"Keep everyone in the shade when you can make sure you are hydrating at 10 to 15 minutes intervals, which is adequate for a day like this," Stratton added.

Tomorrow is also expected to be a toasty one so athletic directors say they will continue to monitor the heat indexes and even take temperatures of the turf fields like the one the women's team will be playing on as summer time temps stick around during fall sports.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.