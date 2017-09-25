Red Cross assisting victims of West Springfield fire

Different disasters require different responses and Red Cross chapters across the country say they prepare for it all.



In the wake of a fire in West Springfield this weekend that forced 23 people from their home, the Red Cross stepped up and in to assist.

We have learned of those 23 people that were displaced from this fire were from seven different families and because it was such a large number, the Red Cross has to step up and help.

As fire crews rushed to Bosworth Street in West Springfield on Friday night to put out a fire that spread to two multi-family homes, "the volunteers come to the chapter and get into the emergency response vehicle and drive to the scene,"



The Western Massachusetts chapter of the Red Cross said that it was a large response for a home fire.



"Immediately, what we do is open a case for each family, which people are in that, and families can be a married couple, a non-married couple, it doesn't matter. The Red Cross has no opinion about any of that they are set up for someone to follow up for them,"



Each case is different as each person and family is different. In the wake of a house fire, which like in the case of the Bosworth Street residents, it can destroy not only the roof over your head, but most of your belongings.



"We make sure they have what they need for the immediate need of a place to stay for the night and give them blankets, a comfort kit...it depends on a case-by-case basis what they could take from the home,"



The Red Cross said that they rely on volunteers who undergo specialized training to provide assistance and comfort to western Massachusetts residents on some of their worst days.



"A lot of people are out because of the hurricanes and the crazy weather that we have had and now in multiple states, there is an area of interest and need that you can be a Red Cross volunteer and take some of those shifts,"

If you are interested in donating to disaster efforts or you would like to find out more about being a Red Cross responder, you can CLICK HERE for more information.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.