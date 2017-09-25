Suspect in deadly hit-and-run had long history of driving charges

We're learning more about the driver charged in a hit-and-run that killed a Springfield boy.

The driver, 35-year-old Joshua Cutler, reportedly has a long history of driving charges.

A Springfield family is left to mourn the loss of a young life. The family gathered today to have a vigil and remember the young man who touched so many lives.

His life was cut too short and the driver allegedly has a long history of driving charges.

Western Mass News found video posted by Cutler to Facebook back in March and Cutler apparently has a long history of driving charges.

"All the way to 2006, you'll see he had a CWOF [continuance without a finding] for racing in a motor vehicle," prosecutors noted in court Monday.

Police said that Cutler was driving down Breckwood Boulevard shortly after 7 p.m. Sunday when he allegedly struck two boys, killing Nathaniel Acevedo.

The other boy is expected to be okay.

The family of Nathaniel Acevedo was in court this morning as Cutler was ordered held on $35,000 bail.

"It was horrible to hear everything, like him saying he tried to surrender. You didn't surrender, you hit and ran, came back, left again, they found you in your home," said Madeline Miranda.

Police arrested Cutler 30 minutes after the crash and they found three empty bags of heroin in his car.

According to court documents, this isn't the first time Cutler has been in trouble with the law.

"He had a negligent operation conviction in 2012, he received probation. The case was in 2010. There was an OUI CWOF [continuance without a finding] attached to that. There was also possession of heroin attached to that," prosecutors added in court.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno expressed condolences to the family and railing against the court system, writing in a statement:

"First of all, my thoughts and prayers of sympathy and encouragement to the family of Nathaniel Acevedo – simply tragic and unimaginable – a young life, full of promise taken away from us. Commissioner Barbieri notified me early last evening and I have contacted and spoken with the families today too. Once again, as stated by Assistant District Attorney Bob Schmidt, the culprit, Joshua Cutler, has a very long and extensive criminal history, and was out on bail. Another repeat offender let go by our courts to walk, drive and snuff out a young person’s life – ‘not right and just plain wrong!"

Family members told Western Mass News they want justice.

"I want the man that hit him and left the scene to pay for what he did and I'm gonna make sure he pays for it. You took a wonderful kid. He was wonderful. He was funny, he was annoying sometimes. That's just a little kid for you," said Angelic Acevedo.

Cutler will be held for 90 days without bail because his bail was revoked in a previous case, but the investigation is ongoing,

