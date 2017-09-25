Vigil held for child victim in Springfield hit and run

Nathaniel Acevado was remembered tonight for his bright smile and outgoing personality.

His family and friends gathered for a candlelight vigil tonight to remember the little boy.

"He was a good kid. He had dreams. My cousin didn't deserve to die like this," said Denasha Lee Figueroa.

His group of friends said they will miss playing basketball with Nene, as he was called, and getting together after school.

"He got his shot better and he used to play against me all the time and would say if you play against me, you'll get better. And the next day, we went to a game and he got better," said Sysar Taylor.

As the candles burned, memories were written on a white blanket.

Nathaniel was a student in Springfield Public Schools.

They told Western Mass News:

"Our hearts and prayers are with Nathaniel's family during this unimaginable, difficult time. Nathaniel was a member of the Duggan family with many friends and he was loved by students and staff."

The school has made counseling services available to students.

