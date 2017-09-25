Springfield memorial honoring black veterans vandalized in Mason Square

State Representative Bud Williams is speaking out about recent vandalism at a Springfield Veterans Memorial.

The memorial at Mason Square honors black veterans who served in Vietnam, but this weekend, crab apples were smeared on the monument.

Bud Williams said the vandals were calculated, trying to strike out words such as, "in memory" and, "the negro."

It's something he calls the 'Trump Effect.'

"It's playing to the worst of our fears. It's very divisive and it gives in my estimation people a sense of entitlement to do whatever they want to do."

The vandalism happened sometime after a ceremony Saturday, commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War.

Williams said he believes the act was a hate crime, and plans on having the police department investigate.

