Another patient speaks on mistreatment at addiction center

We first reported about CleanSlate accusations in West Springfield back in July, after a local woman told us the center denied care to her fiance.

Now more people are coming forward with similar claims.

Melissa Paradysz was 20 when she started using.

Then her daughter Ashlee was born and Melissa continued struggling with addiction.

"I ended up dating one guy and once again I was naive. He told me it was crushed up percocet, that's how the guy sold it to him, and I believed it. I was sniffing it with him for probably two, three weeks straight, every day. I knew something was wrong. It ended up being heroin."

Snorting heroin turned into needles.

"It's definitely not the easiest thing to kick. People think you can wake up one day and say, you know what? It's not worth it. It doesn't work like that."

After a long struggle full of twists and turns, her fiance died in her arms after a stabbing. She overdosed the next day.

Melissa has finally gotten clean, now a hardworking single mom of two.

For the past year, she's been going to CleanSlate in West Springfield for suboxone, a drug that treats addiction.

She told Western Mass News, going to CleanSlate hasn't been the best experience.

"I was going on vacation, so the days were going to get mixed up for when I would be able to pick up my script. So we had to throw it off a little. The way he set it up, I was going to end up going two days without my meds."

Melissa told Western Mass News she told the doctor she couldn't go two days with suboxone, missing a dosage can feel like withdrawal.

"Your legs hurt, you start shaking, you start sweating, hot, cold flashes."

She calls the doctor's response 'condescending.'

"He just turned and looked at me and said well, 'I'm sure you're going to figure something out all on your own.'"

Melissa learned she's not an anomaly.

After seeing our story about Andrew Coach, who died of an overdose after his fiance said he was denied his prescription at CleanSlate.

"I don't feel like these people fully understand what people like myself go through. I have a bad day; I want to go to the liquor store. You have a bad day, you probably want to get a coffee and maybe get your nails done. But me, I instantly think liquor store."

CleanSlate refused an on-camera interview, instead issuing a written statement, telling Western Mass News:

"... Given the sensitive and often stigmatized nature of addiction, we feel particularly strong about refraining from comment on any patient's specific situation. As far as policies, we train and evaluate our employees regularly to ensure that, in this difficult line of work, we uphold and demonstrate our values of patients first and respect & compassion always."

Melissa said she hopes that Clean Slate hears her story and focuses on re-training its staff, teaching them how to interact with their patients, especially during a time of crisis, where heroin-related overdose deaths have more than quadrupled since 2010, according to the CDC.

We took a look at data collected by the state.

In 2016 alone, in Hampden, Hampshire and franklin counties, 179 people died from opioid-related overdose deaths.

In Hampden County, deaths by overdose have more than doubled in the last three years.

A spokesperson for CleanSlate told Western Mass News that they are doing what they can to help combat this crisis, telling us that last month, they treated more than 750 active patients at their clinic in West Springfield.

But patients who have concerns about Cleanslate's policies told us they still want answers.

