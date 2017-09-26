Ways to help Hurricane Maria victims in Puerto Rico

(AP Photo/Carlos Giusti). In this Sept. 24, 2017, photo, National Guard Soldiers arrive at Barrio Obrero in Santurce to distribute water and food among those affected by the passage of Hurricane Maria, in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Millions of Puerto Ricans are still cut off from the world following Hurricane Maria's landfall last Wednesday.

Latest estimates have revealed that more than 95 percent of the island’s wireless cell sites remain down and for some in western Mass, they wait anxiously for any sort of communication from family members telling them that they’re alive.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, has deployed more than 10,000 federal employees to Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands to aid in the rescue and relief efforts.

And you can help, too.

In western Mass there are multiple places you can drop off items the victims of Maria desperately need.

Western Mass United for Puerto Rico told western Mass News that the following locations are looking for the items below:

Batteries, flashlights, survival water purifying tablets, first aid kits, bandages, small tool kits, hygiene products, sewing kits, small fire extinguishers, manual can openers, wrenches to turn off gas lines, battery operated radios, garbage bags, dish soap, disinfectant, paper cups, plates, napkins, latex gloves and work gloves, baby wipes, sterile eye wash, sun screen, hand sanitizer, antibiotic ointment, adhesive tape and prepackaged tarps.

Note, no food or clothes donations are being accepted at these locations.

HOLYOKE:

Nueva Esperanza, 401 Main St. from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., daily. Volunteers are also needed to sort and package items at this location.

SPRINGFIELD:

North End Funeral Home, 130 Carew St. Sept. 29, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. & Sept. 30, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Greenleaf Community Center, 1188 Parker St., 413- 787-6448, Open Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Brightwood Library, 359 Plainfield St., 413- 263-6805, Open Mon., Wed. 1- 5 p.m.; Tues., Thurs. 1-8 p.m.; Fri. 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Indian Orchard Community Center, 111 Main St., Indian Orchard, 413- 543-3930, Open Mon., Tues. 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Mason Square Library, 765 State St., 413-263-6853, Open Mon., Tues. 1 p.m.-5 p.m.; Wed. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Thurs. 1 -8 p.m.; Fri. 1-5 p.m.

Springfield Election Office, 36 Court Street, City Hall, Room 8, Mon-Fri 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Richard E. Neal Operation Center, 70 Tapley St., 413- 787-6020, Open Mon-Fri. 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.

More locations will be added to this list as they become available.

