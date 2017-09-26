Early fog then more heat and humidity

We saw another record-breaking warm day across western Mass with highs at Westover hitting 91 yesterday. The former record was 88 degrees set in 2007.

It's a mild morning with patchy, dense fog so be sure to allow for a bit of extra time and use a bit more caution.

The heat and heat will continue for another two days with highs returning to around 90 this afternoon and the upper 80's tomorrow. Our dew points remain high as well and we are stuck in the hazy, hot, humid-ness until a cold front comes through tomorrow night. This front will be a game-changer in a few ways-bringing a changing air mass to New England and also helping ‘boot' hurricane Maria out to sea.

Hurricane Maria continues to drift northward and gradually weaken, but it is bringing some large swells and dangerous rip currents to most of the East Coast. Any weather impacts will be mostly felt on the outer banks of North Carolina, where Tropical Storm Warnings remain in effect, but some clouds may drift our way Wednesday.

For western Mass, the cold front coming in tomorrow evening will bring a few showers or a thunderstorm, then less humid, cooler air will follow behind it. A trough of low pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere will dig into the Northeast will cooler air for Friday and Saturday, bringing highs into the 60s and lows into the 40s and 30s. An upper level disturbance Saturday will bring a breeze and a few morning scattered showers, then high pressure will return the sunshine Saturday afternoon through Monday. Overall the weekend is looking very nice, especially Sunday!

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.