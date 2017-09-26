Staying hot and humid through Wednesday

Some patchy clouds and a shower or two are possible along the eastern slopes of the Berkshires this afternoon. We’ve seen another very warm day across western Mass with temps in the middle to upper 80s and very high humidity. Tonight will again be a muggy one with lows returning to the lower 60s. Patchy, dense fog should redevelop through the early morning hours Wednesday.

Expect some low clouds and fog for Wednesday morning as you head out the door. We’ve got our final “hot” September day on the way with temperatures returning to the mid and upper 80s with dew points in the high 60s. A cold front is on the way for Wednesday night and a shower or two is possible.

As the front moves into the area overnight, we will see a gusty breeze from the south shift to the west-northwest, which will start ushering in drier air for Thursday. This front will also help carry Maria away from the NC coast and out to sea.

Any clouds will decrease Thursday morning and we end up with a sunny, brisk day with temps still above normal, but turning much less humid. Cooler air descends for Thursday night and we may see some spotty upper 30s by Friday morning! We have a pleasant day on the way Friday with highs in the upper 60s under a sunny sky.

A cold front and area of low pressure will quickly pass through southern New England Friday night through Saturday morning with more clouds and some spotty showers. This front will usher in a shot of even cooler air and highs Saturday get stuck in the low 60s and at night we return to the mid-30s. If winds can calm, some light frost may occur early Sunday! Temps moderate and return to the 70s Monday and Tuesday with cool, clear nights.

