MGM Springfield announces job openings

Looking for Work? MGM Springfield may be your answer.

On Monday, MGM Springfield announced more than 250 descriptions for positions job seekers can now apply for.

But applicants better hurry, however. According to MGM Springfield is on pace to receive an average of about “40 applications per position.”

Wanda Gispert, MGM Resort's Vice President, Talent & Workforce Development, said, "We need to fill many roles to deliver on the MGM Springfield experience. Employment opportunities at a destination resort are wide-ranging with more than 100 job categories, and hundreds of jobs within those categories, including many not often associated with a resort casino project, such as butcher, master tailor/seamstress, florist and locksmith.”

MGM has also established a goal: Hire locally and diversely.

“MGM has established a hiring goal for MGM Springfield of 35 percent of the workforce from the City of Springfield and 90 percent from a combination of Springfield and the region. The company touts a diverse workforce across the globe, with approximately 70 percent of its workforce representing diverse backgrounds,” the MGM press release stated.

The positions, according to MGM Springfield, will offer comprehensive pay packages and benefits, with the average salary coming in above $40,000.

There are also several events early next year where you can learn more about these positions and the training necessary for them, the press release stated.

On January 2018, MGM Resorts will partner with Holyoke Community College Center for Culinary Arts to offer credit classes.

Also in January 2018, the MGM/Massachusetts Casino Career Training Institute Gaming School opens in downtown Springfield at 95 State Street.

Then in February 2018, the MGM Career Center will open.

You can learn more about the MGM Springfield job openings here.

