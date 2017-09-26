North Adams man recovering after fox attack

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts man is recovering after a fox attacked him while he was walking his dog and started "gnawing" on his ankle.

Henry Bourdon, of North Adams, tells The Berkshire Eagle that he didn't even see the fox until it jumped out of the bushes at him at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

He says he was bitten seven times. His dog was unharmed.

The fox it is believed bit the 66-year-old man was run over by a police cruiser early Monday morning after several residents reported that it was acting aggressively.

The fox's body is being tested for rabies, but results will not be available until Wednesday.

Bourdon was treated at the hospital and is currently receiving rabies shots.

Information from: The Berkshire (Mass.) Eagle, http://www.berkshireeagle.com

