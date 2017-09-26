Cops: Gas found on slain woman's body; suspect bought gas - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) - Police say socks and a hair tie found on the body of a Google employee slain while out for a run near her mother's Massachusetts home tested positive for gasoline, and the man charged with killing her bought $5 worth of gas on the day of her death.

The police affidavit in the death of 27-year-old Vanessa Marcotte was filed in a Massachusetts court.

Marcotte lived in New York City but was visiting her mother in Princeton, Massachusetts, in August 2016 when she failed to return from a run and her body was found in the nearby woods.

Her hands and feet had been burned, ," the affidavit said, "presumably in an attempt to destroy potential DNA evidence."

A Worcester man faces a murder charge in hear death based on DNA evidence.

