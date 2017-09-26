Hundreds of items collected at Big E's lost and found

There are plenty of things to smile about on he Big E fairgrounds, from food to fun, but one thing that is not fun for fair-goers is when they get to the car without their keys or credit card.

Even worse is the amount of children and elderly who wind up missing, which keeps the fair's lost and found very busy over the course of the fair, but parents are keeping watch so these things do not happen on their visit.

A phone rings off the hook hundreds of times a day at The Big E inside the lost and found tent for items that have somehow gone missing.

The building has nearly 500 missing items, which is about average for a typical year.

"Tend to see a lot of wallets, a lot of cell phones. We always get the single kids shoes," said Theresa Williams with Big E Lost and Found.

However, those aren't not the only things missing. In a sea of tens, sometimes hundreds of thousands of people, a single person could get lost in the shuffle.

"Especially during the day, more elderly, or a lot of the people who come in from the group homes because they are bringing them out for the day. At night, it's more the kids after they get out of school," Williams added.

Williams told Western Mass News that cell phones have not changed things one bit. A lot of people this year are telling them they don't even own one. Others leave them in the car or uncharged as the day goes on.

The fair has about 10 missing person cases a day. For that, they recommend taking a picture of your child when you arrive just in case. Thankfully, all have been found. Sometimes it's just a case of forgetting a phone number.

"Even when they are scared or nervous, if they know it, they may not know it at the time because they are scared," Williams added.

Jewelry, keys, sweatshirts, parents said that that can all be replaced, but their kids cannot.

"Any parent knows that panicky feeling when you're in a crowded situation, and you just lose your child from your peripheral vision," said Lisa Horan from Somers, CT.

Horan has been coming to The Big E for 15 years, but not without making sure her daughter was safe, especially as a youngster.

"I always taught my kids, if you get separated from mommy, go to a lady. I would always say 'find a nice lady who looks like grandma,'" Horan added.

The 'Lost People Center' is located across from the West Springfield fire station between Gates 3 and 4.

All items are held until Monday afternoon at the tent to claim. After that, credit cards are cut and canceled and the rest goes to the main offices, where clothes and other items get held for a year. After that, clothes get donated, while high end items are held onto hoping someone will claim.

One woman was able to claim her long-lost diamond ring years later.

"They still had it, so they were able to reunite this woman with her diamond ring," Williams said.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.