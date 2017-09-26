Gunshot victim pronounced dead following shooting in Springfield

A gunshot victim showed up at Baystate Tuesday afternoon and has been pronounced dead as of tonight.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh told Western Mass News officers were called to Baldwin Street at around 1:30 pm for reports of a shooting.

The victim, a 23 year old male from Springfield, was said to have been driven to the hospital in a private vehicle.

Springfield Police arrested 42 year old Francisco Guadalupe of Springfield for murder and firearms charges.

This was deemed not a random shooting, as the two men involved were acquainted with each other.

The Hampden County District Attorney's Office is now handling the case.

