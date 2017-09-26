Police investigating after gunshot victim shows up at Baystate

A gunshot victim showed up at Baystate Tuesday afternoon and Springfield Police say they are investigating.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh told Western Mass News officers were called to Baldwin Street at around 1:30 p.m.

It's unclear at this time, where the shooting happened. Walsh told us there was, "no ShotSpotter activation."

The victim was taken by private vehicle, to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield.

No word on their condition yet.

Further details weren't immediately available.

As soon as more details come into our newsroom we'll provide an update. Stay with Western Mass News online and on-air starting at 4 p.m. on CBS3 for the latest on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.