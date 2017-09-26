Auto dealer JD Byrider sued by MA Attorney General's Office

The Attorney General is suing care dealership JD Byrider for predatory sales and loan practices and one of their 4 locations in the state is right here in western Mass.

The AG's Office made the announcement Tuesday afternoon.

“We allege that JD Byrider ripped off Massachusetts drivers by offering predatory loans for defective and inoperable cars,” said AG Healey. “Our goal in this lawsuit is to recover losses to Massachusetts consumers and make this company pay for the harm they caused to thousands of drivers across this state.”

The lawsuit was filed in Suffolk Superior Court against Venturcap Investment Group V, LLC d/b/a JD Byrider and its in-house lender, Venturcap Financial Group, LLC d/b/a Credit Now Acceptance Corporation.

The cars sold by JD Byrider are allegedly defective or inoperable, despite misrepresentations of time and money spent reconditioning them prior to sale.

The AG Office cites hundreds of cars being returned for repair within three months of purchase due to various mechanical breakdowns.

A faulty underwriting process was also alleged by the AG's office, stating that it underestimates the consumer's expenses and costs in order to qualify them for loans they can't afford.

More than half of JD Byrider's deals fail or end in repossession, according to the AG's office.

AG Healey's complaint against the defendants seeks injunctive relief and restitution for consumers, as well as penalties, costs, and attorney fees. For tips or questions about the auto industry, consumers may call the Attorney General's consumer hotline at 617-727-8400 or file a complaint with the office.

This matter is being handled by Assistant Attorneys General Lisa Dyen, Samantha Shusterman and Deputy Chief Shennan Kavanagh of the AG's Consumer Protection Division, and Gary Klein, Senior Trial Counsel in the Public Protection and Advocacy Bureau, along with Paralegal Gabrielle Crossnoe and Civil Investigator Ciara Tran.

