Program brings four new, specially trained teachers to Holyoke schools

The Urban Teacher Pathway program has graduated it's first crop of teachers into the real world - four of them to be exact.

Those four educators are now teaching in Holyoke and helping students be the best they can be.

They create lesson plans, keep you on your toes with questions, act as role models, all while molding the minds of future generations.

We're talking of course about teachers, but these ones are a little different.

"We were trying to help paraprofessionals or teachers on waivers get their teaching license and a Masters through evening classes over an 18 month or two year period," said Catherine Swift, associate director of Art in Teaching at Mount Holyoke.

Holyoke Public Schools partnered with Mount Holyoke College about three years ago to offer the Urban Teacher Pathway program to prospective teachers who hold a bachelors degree, something they openly admit was a lot of work.

"Bizarre, but at the same time, definitely very strenuous. I got a lot out of the experience, it was a lot of work," said Michael Reagan, a ninth grade teacher at Holyoke High.

Stephanie Isabelle, a first grade teacher at McMahon School added, "And I had a supervisor, people from Mount Holyoke would come and observe me."

All four graduated this past spring, marking an end to one chapter in these new, fully certified, teachers text. Now, they're turning a page and leading others towards their own graduations.

"It's been really awesome. Now, I have a classroom, teaching first grade. I have a wonderful paraprofessional. My kids are responding really well to both of us," Isabelle noted.

Reagan added, "I've taught a lot of the math courses there...Algebra II and Geometry as well."

The graduate program runs for roughly two years and upon completion, these educators will have more than just their Massachusetts teachers license, providing them an avenue for success in the field.

"When they graduate from our program, at the very least, they get a Masters and one teaching license," Swift added.

Licenses that allow teachers like Reagan and Isabelle to teach in a city where nearly 50 percent are Latino and English may not be the best way for them to learn.

"I'm a certified English language learner teacher," Isabelle explained.

Reagan said, "It's really helped me prepare those students and generate instruction that's more geared toward those students to set them up for success."

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.