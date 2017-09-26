Panel hears emotional appeals on medical aid in dying bill

By BOB SALSBERG

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) - Five years after a similar proposal was narrowly rejected by Massachusetts voters, lawmakers are considering bills that would allow medical aid in dying as an end-of-life option for the terminally ill.

The Legislature's public health committee heard testimony Tuesday from both sides of the often emotional issue.

The legislation would allow people with incurable conditions who are likely to die within six months to request medication from their doctors that can be self-administered to bring about a peaceful death.

The Massachusetts Medical Society said in a statement that it remains opposed to the bill, but added that it was conducting a survey of its 25,000 member physicians to get their thoughts on the issue.

The 2012 ballot measure was defeated by about 68,000 votes out of nearly 3 million cast.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.