New details about suspect in deadly Springfield hit-and-run

The suspect in a hit-and-run that killed a 12-year-old Springfield boy has a long history.

Joshua Cutler is being held without bail right now for the crash that happened Sunday night.

The suspect has charges against him dating back to the early 2000s.

When police arrested him Sunday night, they reportedly found three empty packets of heroin and back in March, he was charged with possession.

"I think he's just trying to guide me," said Madeline Miranda, the victim's mother.

A Springfield family is mourning 12-year-old Nathaniel Acevedo, who was killed in a hit-and-run Sunday night outside his home on Breckwood Boulevard.

"I just want my baby back," Miranda noted.

Police said that 35-year-old Joshua Cutler of Springfield drove his black Infiniti down Breckwood Blvd. around 7 p.m. Sunday, struck two boys, killing Nathaniel, then fled the scene.

Cutler allegedly went back to his home on Quentin Road and according to the police report obtained by Western Mass News, "the motor vehicle showed signs of recent damage, dented hood, windshield with imbedded hair and blood."

Officers asked Cutler if he had been driving this car and Cutler replied "Yes, I was just on my way back to the accident I was just involved in."

Over the phone, Cutler's mother, Cheryl, told Western Mass News that her son is not a monster and that this was an accident.

According to the police report, "Cutler's eyes were bloodshot, glossy. Cutler was sweating profusely, and his pupils were extremely large. Cutler didn't appear to be under the influence of alcohol intoxication, but did appear to be under the influence of an intoxicating substance."

Police said that they found three empty bags of heroin, along with other paraphernalia, and then arrested Cutler.

It turns out this isn't the first time Cutler's been in trouble with the law. Back in March, he was arrested for possession of heroin.

According to the police report obtained by Western Mass News, officers "observed two separate items recognized to be bundles of heroin...Also finding one bundle to have 11 packets labeled Walking Dead and another bundle containing seven packets labeled Terror Squad.'

For that incident, Cutler was released on his own recognizance.

In November 2016, his then-girlfriend filed a domestic violence report on Cutler and back in 2001, he'd been arrested for racing a motor vehicle.

"You see that there's an extensive criminal record on this individual," said Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno.

Cutler is being held for 90 days without bail because his bail was revoked in a previous case.

"This is another perfect example of a repeat offender right back on the streets," Sarno added.

For the last few years, Mayor Sarno has called on district court judges to set higher bails for repeat offenders. The legislation has not yet been passed.

