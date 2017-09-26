Western MA helping Puerto Rico in wake of hurricane

Puerto Rico's governor is speaking out as supplies are coming in slowly from the U.S. mainland to help the millions still struggling across the island.

Most of Puerto Rico remains without power one week after being hit by Hurricane Maria.

President Trump is also speaking out about the island nation, which he described as being "literally destroyed."

The president had been criticized by other lawmakers for his lack of focus on Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Maria.

This comes as the relief efforts in western Massachusetts have gained strength.

Tuesday afternoon, President Trump announced his intent to visit Puerto Rico next week.

"I would like to send America's heart and prayers to the people of Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Both have been devastated by Hurricane Maria and we're doing everything to help the hard hit people of both places," the president said.

The president's remarks come amid criticism that the devastation facing Puerto Rico and those who call it home is not being given the deserved attention.

"On the national level, it's almost gone silent. I get it, we are worried about football and scandals, but we are in a national crisis. The fact that this administration won't lift the Jones Act so foreign aid can get to the island...we have to stand up," said Holyoke City Councilor Nelson Roman.

Roman has become the official point of contact for the Puerto Rican Federal Affairs Administration. Last week, he announced that Nueva Esperanza in Holyoke would serve as a donation site, but as of this week, the needs are changing.

"Please keep your water bottles, please no more food that's not canned," Roman added.

Instead, Roman said that they need things like "batteries, flashlights, first aid kits, bug spray, sunscreen...those kinds of items...toilet paper, any thing in cans."

Nueva Esperanza will be closed on Saturday night, but the city of Springfield has several locations that will be accepting donations until October 6.

Despite the dire need due to the destruction in Puerto Rico, it will be sometime before these supplies get there.

"It's going to have a lag time of two weeks before it touches the island," Roman noted.

Aside from physical donations, Roman said that there is a planned nationwide day of fund-raising that will take place on October 7 in Springfield and on the October 8 in Holyoke. He said that the Gandara Center will be on-hand to provide one-on-one therapy and group support to those who are dealing with loss in the wake of this disaster.

