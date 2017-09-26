'Christmas creep' already hitting store shelves

With all this heat and humidity the last few days, of course, it is the perfect time to think about Christmas.

All kidding aside, stores like Costco already have holiday decorations out. KMart has holiday layaway commercials running, and in western Massachusetts, people are already picking out their Christmas trees.

At Paul Bunyan's Farm and Nursery in Chicopee, Christmas trees are already decorated or in this case, tagged.

Christmas in September is a 32 year tradition here. Families come now, hunt for their perfect Christmas tree, and reserve or 'tag' it to be cut down in December.

"They're putting all their special ornaments on the trees and their special ribbons and their name tags, as a family, following a tradition that they want to keep going and despite the weather, they're still getting out here and tagging that special Christmas tree," said Susan Lopes of Paul Bunyan's.

Lopes told Western Mass News that this 90 degree weather, for many, is actually preferred.

"They enjoy tagging their Christmas tree in shorts and flip-flops and short-sleeve shirts," Lopes added.

Nationally, holiday decorations are starting to come out. It's called the Christmas creep.

The National Retail Federation said that despite the general complaints about the Christmas creep, close to 20 percent of holiday shoppers start shopping now.

Also,. according to NRF, millennials are leading the charge with early holiday purchases. Thirty-seven percent of millennials said that they will buy holiday gifts in September and October.

Only 29 percent of baby boomers said they would shop that early...or is it early. Not at Paul Bunyan's. In fact, the sooner the better to tag that perfect tree.

"We had an excellent growing season this year. We had a lot a lot of rain in the spring and the summer, so they are very, very happy trees and they're able to tolerate this heat very easily." said Lopes.

The National Retail Federation said that retail giants like Walmart, Sam's Club, KMart, and Costco now start rolling out their Christmas sales earlier than October 1.

By the way, earlier this month, on September 3, we saw a high of 58. Today's high was close to 90!

