Community comes together to remember boy killed in hit-and-run

A community is remembering 12-year-old Nathaniel Acevedo, who was killed Sunday night in a hit-and-run on Breckwood Boulevard in Springfield.

Nathaniel was in the sixth grade at Duggan Middle School in Springfield where they are trying to cope with the loss today.

Nathaniel Acevedo loved to play basketball.

Friends and family said that he always lit up the room and could make anyone smile.

"A student who was the first to give a handshake to staff," said Azell Cavaan, spokesperson for Springfield Public Schools.

Nathaniel - who many called 'Nene' - was a student at Duggan Middle School.

"His teachers knew him, loved him, and he was a big basketball aficionado," Cavaan added.

Springfield Public Schools have provided extra counselors to Duggan for students and staff who may need help processing this.

The school has also been in contact with Nathaniel's family.

"It's a sad moment for our family because he was an uplifting spirit, a kid and he got along with everybody. He made friends everywhere," said Joanna Acevedo, Nathaniel's aunt.

Family members are coming together to create vigils in Nathaniel's memory.

"He was too young. He was just a happy kid and everybody loved him. We loved him and he loved everybody and it's sad," Joanne Acevedo added.

The suspect in the hit-and-run, Joshua Cutler, is being held without bail. His mother told Western Mass News that her son is not a monster and this was an accident.

