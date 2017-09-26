Local professor weighs in on recent NFL protests

Political activism on the football field has rocked a national debate.

More than 200 NFL players took a knee during the National Anthem this weekend. Participants said this is done in the name of civil rights and liberties.

The movement got attention when 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick first made the statement, but National Anthem protests go back much farther in our history.

The song was name our nation’s anthem back in 1931. The roots of the lyrics stem back from a poem written after the 1812 war.

In 1968, two athletes performing in the Mexico City Olympic games made a statement about human rights.

“Their protest, the one with the gloved fist up in the air during the playing of the National Anthem, that reverberated around the world,” said Professor John Baick with Western New England University.

The iconic image has remained a staple in history books ever since.

President Donald Trump didn't mince words in a string of tweets condemning the movement. He also asked that the NFL require players to stand during the anthem.

Baick said that this boils down to a free speech issue.

“The fact that the President has chosen to make this a national issue is a surprising one,” said Baick. “He has appointed himself patriot in chief, he decides what is an American symbol and what is not. He decides what is respectable and what is not.”

