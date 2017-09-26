Train derailment in West Springfield causing major backups - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Train derailment in West Springfield causing major backups

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Major backups have occurred at the West Springfield bridge to Agawam after a train was derailed at the CSX Yard.

West Springfield Police tell Western Mass News it happened shortly after 5pm and is causing major traffic issues at the Mittineague Crossing, especially for those attending the Big E.

Police also tell us they estimate a two hour delay until traffic is back to normal

Western Mass News will bring you more information as it becomes available.

