FBI report: crime is down in Springfield

As the number of crimes grows nationwide, the city of Springfield reports a dramatic decline in the last decade.

That's according to new statistics from the FBI, which take a look at violent crimes and property crimes.

Crime is down in the City of Homes. It's something resident Yael Hoffman is happy to hear. She has lived in Springfield for 25 years and unfortunately has been on the victim of property crimes.

"Five years ago, my house was actually robbed and then there was a chain of robberies, my car and all that," Hoffman said.

However, Hoffman said that police tracked down the robber and said that she's felt a change in her neighborhood:

"The commissioner we have now is doing a wonderful job," Hoffman added.

The latest statistics from the FBI show that violent crimes - which include murder, manslaughter, rape, robberies and aggravated assault - were down in 2016. The total number of those type of crimes was 1,588.

The number of property crimes - like burglary, car and other theft, and arson - also dropped to a 30 year low.

It's something the police commissioner said he is pleased with, but not surprised by the numbers.

"The community buying in and working with police when you get that kind of unity and pulling on the rope can things get better," said Springfield Police Commissioner John Barbieri.

Barbieri said that they took a look at particular neighborhoods in the city to focus on where they worked to build relationships between the community and the police who serve them.

The C-3 initiative puts officers in the North End, Mason Square, South End, and Forest Park neighborhoods.

"There is more of a personal relationship with the police. They drive around and it did reduce, I feel it's reduced," Hoffman added.

This time next year, MGM Springfield will open it's doors downtown and the commissioner said that they are ready for the increased visitors and have shifted more than a quarter of people who worked in administrative or investigative positions back into uniform in the field.

"So when the casino comes and we have to staff, but the neighborhoods won't be bereft of protection," Barbieri added.

For more information on the FBI's Uniform Crime Report

