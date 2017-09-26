Two men arrested in Ludlow for unarmed robbery of Apple Watch

Ludlow police arrested two men on Friday following a robbery in a Starbuck’s Restaurant parking lot.

Around 7pm that night, units responded to the scene of 456 Center Street where a victim claimed that two men stole his Apple Watch in the parking lot.

The victim stated that he met with two men based on a Craigslist communication, which is when he was robbed of his watch, and the suspects in a red 2009 Hyundai Elantra.

The suspects later crashed the vehicle near the intersection of Center Street and Harding Street.

They then fled the accident on foot towards a Pride Gas Station located north of the Starbucks.

The two suspects were located behind a shed in the backyard of a residence on Stevens Terrace.

Both were arrested and transported to Ludlow Police Station for booking.

Michael S. Acevado, 23 of Springfield, faces the following charges:

Unarmed Robbery

Disorderly Conduct

Larceny Under $250

Assault With A Dangerous Weapon

Unlicensed Operation of A Motor Vehicle

Reckless Operation of A Motor Vehicle

Leaving the Scene of Property Damage

Fail to Stop/Yield

A Marked Lanes Violation

He was held on a $15,040 cash bail and he was transported to the Hampden County House of Correction.

Joseph Burgos, 18 of Springfield, faces the following charges:

Unarmed Robbery

Disorderly Conduct

Larceny Under $250

He was held on a $10,040 cash bail and he was transported to the Hampden County House of Correction.

