Two men arrested in Ludlow for unarmed robbery of Apple Watch

Ludlow police arrested two men on Friday following a robbery in a Starbuck’s Restaurant parking lot.
Around 7pm that night, units responded to the scene of 456 Center Street where a victim claimed that two men stole his Apple Watch in the parking lot.
The victim stated that he met with two men based on a Craigslist communication, which is when he was robbed of his watch, and the suspects in a red 2009 Hyundai Elantra.
The suspects later crashed the vehicle near the intersection of Center Street and Harding Street.
They then fled the accident on foot towards a Pride Gas Station located north of the Starbucks.
The two suspects were located behind a shed in the backyard of a residence on Stevens Terrace.
Both were arrested and transported to Ludlow Police Station for booking.
Michael S. Acevado, 23 of Springfield, faces the following charges:
He was held on a $15,040 cash bail and he was transported to the Hampden County House of Correction.
Joseph Burgos, 18 of Springfield, faces the following charges:
He was held on a $10,040 cash bail and he was transported to the Hampden County House of Correction.
