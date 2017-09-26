Two men arrested in Ludlow for unarmed robbery of Apple Watch - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Two men arrested in Ludlow for unarmed robbery of Apple Watch

LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Ludlow police arrested two men on Friday following a robbery in a Starbuck’s Restaurant parking lot.

Around 7pm that night, units responded to the scene of 456 Center Street where a victim claimed that two men stole his Apple Watch in the parking lot.

The victim stated that he met with two men based on a Craigslist communication, which is when he was robbed of his watch, and the suspects in a red 2009 Hyundai Elantra.

The suspects later crashed the vehicle near the intersection of Center Street and Harding Street.

They then fled the accident on foot towards a Pride Gas Station located north of the Starbucks.

The two suspects were located behind a shed in the backyard of a residence on Stevens Terrace.

Both were arrested and transported to Ludlow Police Station for booking.

Michael S. Acevado, 23 of Springfield, faces the following charges:

  • Unarmed Robbery
  • Disorderly Conduct
  • Larceny Under $250
  • Assault With A Dangerous Weapon
  • Unlicensed Operation of A Motor Vehicle
  • Reckless Operation of A Motor Vehicle
  • Leaving the Scene of Property Damage
  • Fail to Stop/Yield
  • A Marked Lanes Violation

He was held on a $15,040 cash bail and he was transported to the Hampden County House of Correction.

Joseph Burgos, 18 of Springfield, faces the following charges:

  • Unarmed Robbery
  • Disorderly Conduct
  • Larceny Under $250

He was held on a $10,040 cash bail and he was transported to the Hampden County House of Correction.

