MA state lawmakers write letter to governor requesting help for Puerto Rico

State lawmakers are continuing to fight for help for Puerto Rico.

State Representative Carlos Gonzalez wrote a letter to the governor asking for help on the growing humanitarian crisis.

Gonzalez was at a meeting tonight in Westfield with the WSAA, the Westfield Spanish American Association.

Many people there have family in Puerto Rico and were asking Gonzalez how the federal government is helping.

He assured them that help is coming, but it will take years to recover.

It was a packed room at Westfield State University as people listened to State Representative Carlos Gonzalez talk about relief efforts in Puerto Rico.

"Emotions are high, energy is high, and we need to be strategic and listen to our FEMA leaders as well as government officials."

Gonzalez and his team, the Black and Latino caucus, wrote a letter to Governor Charlie Baker asking for more support and to treat Puerto Rico like other states in the US.

"We know the devastation, we know United States citizens and Massachusetts can play a role in alleviating the tension and difficulty. Folks are going through there."

Along with Gonzalez and state relief efforts, WSAA is gathering resources together for the island nation and keeping people updated on communication.

Right now, flights are still limited to Puerto Rico, but representatives from Jetblue said they are stocking flights from Boston, New York, Fort Lauderdale and Orlando with humanitarians and donations.

The airline said flights coming back from Puerto Rico are full of Maria victims who needed to get out of there.

Gonzalez said he knows a lot of people want to help, but he said one thing that would be of great help is to get trained by the Red Cross in disaster relief.

There will be a training next week at Westfield State.

