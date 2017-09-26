Two people displaced following kitchen fire in Agawam

Agawam Fire crews responded to a residence on 997 North Westfield Street tonight around 8:30pm to put out a kitchen fire.

There were no injuries, however two people were displaced. Red Cross is assisting.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

