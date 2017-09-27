Springfield table leg murder suspects back in court

The couple who police said beat a man to death with a table leg last summer will be back in court today.

Eric Stephenson, Ivey Johnson and Richard Page all lived together in a home on Armory Street in Springfield.

A fellow tenant who also lived in the home, said the couple have been together more than 15 years, and in that time, there had been dozens of heated arguments between them.

In this case, an argument took place between Eric Stephenson, 52, and Richard Page, 57, in that very home. Only this argument, police said, turned violent.

According to police, Page hit Stephenson with one of the legs of a table in the kitchen repeatedly, knocking him to the floor.

Police also said that Page's girlfriend, 53-year-old Ivey Johnson, provoked him, urging him to keep hitting Stephenson.

Stephenson was knocked unconscious and that's when another tenant of the home, Victor Valentine, arrived. Valentine said that he saw Stephenson on the ground, and watched the couple flee the house through a back window.

Stephenson was later rushed to Baystate Medical Center, where he died from his injuries. Page and Johnson were found later that night by Springfield police on Chapel Street.

Both Page and Johnson claim they didn't do anything wrong. They have each been held without the right to bail, and will be in court for their final pretrial conference on Wednesday, before their trial begins October 11th.

