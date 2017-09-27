Dense fog then more heat & humidity

Make sure you use some extra caution this morning. Low clouds and fog will greet you as you head out the door. A Dense Fog Advisory remains in effect until 9 AM. We've got our final "hot" September day on the way with temperatures returning to the mid and upper 80s with dew points in the high 60s. A cold front is on the way for tonight and a shower or two is possible.

As the front moves into the area overnight, we will see a gusty breeze from the south shift to the west-northwest, which will start ushering in drier air for tomorrow. This front will also help carry Maria away from the NC coast and out to sea.

Any clouds will decrease quickly tomorrow morning and we end up with a sunny, breezy day with temps still above normal, but turning much less humid. Readings will reach into the mid to upper 70s. Cooler air descends for Thursday night and we may see some spotty upper 30s by Friday morning! We have a pleasant day on the way Friday with highs in the upper 60s under a sunny sky.

A cold front and area of low pressure will quickly pass through southern New England Friday night through Saturday morning with more clouds and some showers and downpours. This front will usher in a shot of even cooler air and highs Saturday get stuck in the low 60s and at night we return to the mid-30s. If winds can calm, some light frost may occur early Sunday! Sunday is going to be beautiful with full sunshine with highs in the upper 60's. Temps moderate and return to the 70s Monday and Tuesday with cool, clear nights. Next week is looking fantastic with classic early October weather.

