Summer weather out, Fall weather in

We saw another hot, humid day with highs again in the upper 80s! A game-changer cold front comes through western Mass overnight, bringing with it a cooler, drier air mass for the end of the week. We remain muggy and mild overnight with a few spotty showers possible along with some fog. Low temps return to the 60s.

Our humid air mass is on the way out and dew points will fall quickly through the morning hours. By the afternoon, a mainly sunny sky is expected along with a healthy north-northwest breeze and highs in the mid-70s. Our temperatures turn chilly Thursday night with dry air in place. Overnight lows dip to either side of 40 degrees through Friday morning!

A quick-moving disturbance/cold front will come in from the northwest late Friday, bringing more clouds for the afternoon and the chance for showers Friday night through Saturday morning. Depending on how long clouds linger Saturday will determine how warm we get, but highs in the low to mid 60s are looking likely.

High pressure builds into southern New England Saturday night, bringing low temperatures into the middle 30s. Bright sunshine and highs nearing 70 is how we will end the weekend, then each day next week will get a bit warmer than the previous. Warm, sunny days and chilly, clear nights will really allow for tree colors to start to pop for the first week of October! Temperatures by midweek look to return to near 80 degrees as a ridge of high pressure returns to the Northeast.

Hurricane Maria has already begun to turn northeast and will quickly head out to the north Atlantic over the next few days-bringing an end to any East Coast impacts.

