Police officer injured following crash on Union St. in Springfield

A crash involving a Springfield police department cruiser has closed down part of a busy road.

Union Street in Springfield, from Maple Street to School Street, is currently closed due to that crash.

Our crew on-scene reports seeing a heavy police presence, as well as a couple ambulances, in the area.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh reports that one officer was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Walsh noted that the crash remains under investigation.

Western Mass News has a crew at the scene and we will have more information as it becomes available.

