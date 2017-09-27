Police officer injured following crash on Union St. in Springfie - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Police officer injured following crash on Union St. in Springfield

By Ryan Trowbridge, Web Content Manager
(Western Mass News photo) (Western Mass News photo)
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

A crash involving a Springfield police department cruiser has closed down part of a busy road.

Union Street in Springfield, from Maple Street to School Street, is currently closed due to that crash.

Our crew on-scene reports seeing a heavy police presence, as well as a couple ambulances, in the area.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh reports that one officer was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Walsh noted that the crash remains under investigation.

Western Mass News has a crew at the scene and we will have more information as it becomes available.

