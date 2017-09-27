Police officer injured following crash on Union St. in Springfield

A crash involving a Springfield police department cruiser has closed down part of a busy road.
Union Street in Springfield, from Maple Street to School Street, is currently closed due to that crash.
Our crew on-scene reports seeing a heavy police presence, as well as a couple ambulances, in the area.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh reports that one officer was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Walsh noted that the crash remains under investigation.
Western Mass News has a crew at the scene and we will have more information as it becomes available.
