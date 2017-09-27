Man accused of raping 12-year-old girl captured in Springfield

A 20-year-old New York man accused of raping a 12-year-old girl at gunpoint last month was captured in Springfield.

New York and Massachusetts State Police confirmed with Western Mass News that Malcolm Lugo was wanted in connection to the rape that took place in a Bronx alleyway on August 13.

According to police, Lugo followed the victim who was walking on Weeks Avenue and East Street.

"When she passed the alley, Lugo then grabbed her by the kneck, placed her in a headlock, said he had a gun and dragged her into the alleyway and raped her," said Massachusetts State Police Spokesmen Dave Procopio.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

Last week, authorities got word that Lugo fled to Springfield and was working at a restaurant on Main Street.

On September 21, authorities found Lugo at the restaurant and he was arrested.

It was reported by New York Police that Lugo was extradited back to New York and will face rape charges.

