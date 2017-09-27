Man wanted for sexually assaulting 12-year-old girl captured in Springfield

A 20-year-old New York man accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl at gunpoint was captured in Springfield.

New York Police confirmed with Western Mass News that Malcolm Lugo was wanted in connection to the sexual assault that took place in Bronx, New York on August 13.

According to police, Lugo approached the victim at gunpoint in the area of Weeks Avenue and East Street and told her to walk into an alley where he sexually assaulted her then ran away.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

It was reported by New York Police that Lugo was taken into custody in Springfield and was later extradited back to New York and charged on Tuesday.

