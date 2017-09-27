New program gives inmates time to train rescue dogs

The Hampden County Sheriff's Department is giving rescue dogs a better chance of finding a new home with the help of minimum security inmates.

A new program called 'The Freedom Pups Project' pairs rescued dogs with inmates at the Hampden County House of Corrections to make them more adoptable, and helps prisoners develop better life skills once they're released.

"We get them up here because the 24/7 care that they're going to get here they're going to be able to work with them and keep their environment consistent and work with them on training and that's a lot better than what you can do with a shelter," said Lindsay Doray, creator of Second Chance Animal Shelter.

The animal shelter brought a chocolate lab and two beagles to the jail where they will live 24 hours a day with part time owners that will get them suited up for the perfect home.

"It's about comfort. It's about de-stressing our population in our climate. It makes for an atmosphere that's more conducive to change in sobriety, in education," said Hampden County Sheriff Nicholas Cocchi.

The pre-release center's Assistant Deputy Superintendent told Western Mass News the program certainly helps his inmates.

"Right now these pups have been nothing but positive, it's great to see," said Brian Hoar.

Second Chance provides the bedding, the food, and even the medical care at no expense to the prison; making the decision to keep this program going easy for Sheriff Cocchi.

To find out more information and how you can help or make a donation to the Second Chance Animal Shelter, visit the link here.

