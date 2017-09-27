Tips on how to stay safe following deadly bee attack in Foxborough

The family of a Foxboro man that was killed by a swarm of angry yellow jackets is hoping his tragic and sudden death may save others.

48-year old Eric Dahl died Saturday while doing yard work when he stumbled upon a bees nest when he was cleaning up leaves.

He happened to stumble upon a ground nest of yellow jackets and was stung multiple times and died within an hour.

He was not allergic. Doctors believe Eric was stung so many times that they likely triggered a heart attack.

This time of year is when entomologists say bees are the most active and aggressive.

"We're talking about what's known as the German yellow jacket. They are a ground nesting or cavity nesting that will envelope a void with a nest at this time of year of up to a couple thousand individuals," said Entomologist Bob Russell at American Pest Solutions.



Unlike other species like the honey bee, Bob said the yellow jacket doesn't have a barbed stinger so it can sting multiple times.

"This time of year, nests are at their peak, and they're really gathering food so they're in and out of the nest constantly. When you get into the fall there's seems to be more of an aggressive stressed response because the days are shorter," Russell added.



Before doing any yard work, look for what Russell calls bee "traffic."



"Pay attention to the area around you. Look for bees flying, if you see them hold up for a second and look to see if you can establish a traffic pattern. that's when you have a problem," he explained.



Russell said his office is swamped this time of year with bee calls.



Russell said that if you find a bees nest in your home or in the ground to never try to plug the opening and recommends staying away from the nest and call a professional.

