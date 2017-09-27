MGM updates Springfield officials on casino's progress

Another milestone has been reached in the development of MGM Springfield's $950 million casino.

MGM and city officials gave an update on progress this morning for the casino, which is set to open a year from now.

City officials said this morning that they've come a long way with MGM on the host community agreement for design of the casino.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and the city's chief economic development director Kevin Kennedy announced that 95 percent of MGM's construction design submittals are consistent with the commitments outlined within the city's host community agreement.

As a result, the city and MGM are on the same page for casino completion.

"It's a milestone...95 percent completion...and I coined the phrase industrial chic," Sarno noted.

MGM is still tweaking some of the casino's amenities. For example, MGM will be adjusting the number of slot machines and parlors tables based on the gaming market and what its other casinos have shown.

"We're increasing the number of table games and reducing the number of slot machines because we want a comfortable casino and so more is not always better," said MGM Springfield President Mike Mathis.

Other agreed-upon enhancements include an emphasis on exterior lighting around the casino, spruced up storefronts along Main Street and four designated smoking areas, which will be located outside the casino.

As construction continues on the $950 million casino, excitement is growing from those who have been here from the start. "For four and a half years, we've been talking to people about this development coming and for the first time, we can realize that it's just around the corner," Kennedy added. While MassDOT's viaduct project is running ahead of schedule, city officials said that it will be completed by next spring. Western Mass News asked Mathis if we could see an earlier than projected opening of the casino. "We won't be announcing our date because more work needs to be done to make sure we get through the winter, but we are positioning ourselves to potentially open on the early side of what projections have been," Mathis explained.

Right now, MGM said that the casino is still scheduled to open a year from now in the fall of 2018.

MGM Springfield will update casino progress at the Massachusetts Gaming Commission meeting tomorrow at the MassMutual Center.

