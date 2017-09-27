East Longmeadow Healthtrax evacuated for smoke in the building

East Longmeadow Fire crews have responded to the Healthtrax on 45 Crane Ave. for smoke in the building.

The cause of the smoke hasn't been disclosed, but people inside the building have been evacuated.

East Longmeadow Fire ask that you avoid this area at this time.

Western Mass News will bring you more information as it becomes available.

