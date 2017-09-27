New details into the suspect accused of killing Lisa Ziegert

We're learning more about the person who allegedly murdered Lisa Ziegert in 1992.

Records from the Longmeadow Police Department detail the life of Gary Schara.

When Schara allegedly raped and murdered Ziegert in April 1992, he was a new husband and the father of a one year old boy.

Just months after Ziegert's body was found, Schara was in the middle of a lengthy custody battle with his then-wife.

The details are listed in records we collected from the Longmeadow Police Department.

Schara graduated from Longmeadow High School in 1987 and is shown in a yearbook photo.

At the age of 23, Schara is accused of raping and murdering then 24-year-old Lisa Ziegert, who was working in an Agawam card shop.

In the days, months, and years after Ziegert's murder, Schara largely flew under the radar, though police said that he was a person of interest in the case as early as 1993.

Pages of police records from Schara's hometown of Longmeadow detail marital issues and a custody battle between Schara and his then-wife Joyce.

According to those records obtained by Western Mass News, just four months after Ziegert's body was found, on August 8, 1992, "Mrs. Schara came into the house screaming. Her blouse had been torn, and she had a few scrapes on her side. She ran into the bathroom and wouldn't let her husband see her. She wouldn't even talk to her husband."

Then in November 1992, Schara won temporary custody of his son after an apparent split from his then-wife Joyce McDonnell Schara.

The records show that in January 1993, more than nine months since Ziegert's body had been found, Schara's then-wife Joyce came to visit with their son, Derek, but then took the boy on a plane to Seattle, beginning a years-long custody battle as Schara apparently tried to find his son.

On February 1, 1993, he went to the Longmeadow Police Department and tried to call Joyce.

"He reached a party believed to be her mother who hung up when she heard his voice. I called the number and spoke to the woman who stated Joyce was not there and she had no knowledge of her whereabouts..." the police report noted.

The police officer told the woman they were concerned about Derek's well-being and the woman told the officer that Derek was safe.

"She told me not to trust what Gary says as he is only trying to get Joyce in trouble. She then refused to discuss the matter further and hung the phone up," the police records explained.

For the next seven years, Schara remained in touch with local police and Hampden County District Attorney's office, and according to these police reports, at one point accused Joyce of cashing his income tax return.

In December 1998, a record shows that a Longmeadow police officer spoke with Schara, writing, "I was inquiring on the status of the missing persons report and the kidnapping of his son. He stated a few months ago he had received a call from the king county sheriff's department as they were following up on some leads."

Western Mass News reached out to a Derek Schara of King County, Washington, who changed his name to Derek Fears in March 2017, but this person has not yet responded.

In October 2001, a friend of Joyce called the Longmeadow Police Department and told them that Joyce fell from a building two years prior and had been seriously injured.

The circumstances surrounding the fall are unclear.

