Lia Surprise Squad helps local man battling Diabetes

After working day-in and day-out for more than 35 years, a father in Chicopee is out of work due to a bad decline in his Type 2 Diabetes.

His sister asked the Western Mass News and Lia Auto Group Surprise Squad to help put food on the table for the caring family man.

Head butcher Joe Derosier has been on Western Mass News before.

"I was on camera on Channel 40 a couple years ago doing the Backyard BBQ when I worked for Big Y," said Derosier.

However, now after a long career at Union Market, Arnold's Meats, and Big Y, his battle with Type 2 Diabetes and a bad foot led to a health decline that's put him out of work.

"I'm getting surgery on my leg. They're going to take it from below the knee and I don't know when I'll be able to cook again," he added.

Surviving only on his wife's paycheck, Joe's sister Eleanor asked the surprise squad to help Joe.

"My brother does everything, he's bailed us all out without a word we never have to ask when he sees we're in need of something. Him and his wife anne have always been there for us," said Eleanor Derosier.

The Western Mass News Lia Auto Group Surprise Squad was able to give Joe a brand new grill along with a full propane tank, tools, and two $100 gift cards to Walmart.

